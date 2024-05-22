Political dissident or $1 billion fraudster? A Chinese tycoon heads to trial
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST
SummaryJurors will weigh the fate of the high-living developer and Beijing critic Guo Wengui, who linked up with Steve Bannon.
Guo Wengui, a showy Beijing property-developer-turned-critic of China, will face trial Wednesday in New York on federal racketeering charges that allege he leveraged opposition to the Chinese Communist Party into a $1 billion fraud that funded his own lavish lifestyle.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less