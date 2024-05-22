Political dissident or $1 billion fraudster? A Chinese tycoon heads to trial

The Justice Department charged Guo with over a dozen counts, including violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, for what it said was a scheme to harness distrust of the Chinese Communist Party to market and illegally sell investments in a media company, a membership club and his own cryptocurrency. The prosecution claims Guo raised over $1 billion from his followers in the Chinese diaspora, and then diverted at least $300 million into currency bets, sports cars, a yacht and a mansion to sustain his billionaire image.