Political lines sharpen as 2024 election nears
The share of Indians who do not identify with any political party has seen a sharp decline in the latest round of our biannual survey. Meanwhile, urban Indians are not too happy with the Centre’s work on jobs and price rise, the survey found
More urban Indians are choosing a side as the 2024 general elections get closer, the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey suggests. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a clear beneficiary of this trend, regaining some of the footing it had lost in the earlier rounds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×