Political parties brace for truncated monsoon session in September

NEW DELHI : The number of days of the monsoon session of Parliament, the first session after the coronavirus outbreak, could be drastically reduced due to social distancing norms.

It is possible that the usually month-long monsoon session, which is likely to begin in the second week of September, could last just 10-14 days. The biggest problem for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), especially in a truncated session, is that it has to dispel the perception that the government is shying away from discussion on various issues on the floor of the two Houses.

“The biggest challenge for the Union government is to hold a Parliament session when the number of covid-19 cases is increasing. In a way, it is a task for all parties to hold a Parliament session under such a difficult situation. We expect that the monsoon session could be for 10 working days and not for the usual month," said a senior leader of the NDA aware of the development.

Members of the NDA point out that while Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu are working out the details and have proposed possible alternative dates and timings for the sitting of the two Houses, an initial thought was given to the possibility of holding the session online.

“If the monsoon session is not held within six months of the previous session, it will lead to a constitutional crisis in the country. There has been a concerted attempt by the Congress-led opposition to brand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as unconstitutional. This has continued for six years. The NDA is not going to give an opportunity to opposition parties to defame the ruling alliance," said the NDA leader.

The NDA expects opposition parties to try and raise issues related to the standoff between India and China in Ladakh, the controversy over the PM CARES Fund, the issues that migrant workers faced during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the handling of the pandemic, state of the economy and the recent controversy over Facebook and the use of social media, according to people aware of the development.

“The focus of the NDA would be the passage of ordinances, especially those related to agriculture and those that have been brought during the lockdown," said the NDA leader mentioned above.

The Union government’s handling of the pandemic, financial assistance to states, the economic slowdown, temporary suspension of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund and the push for One Nation, One Agriculture Market could be some of the issues that can be taken up, said senior opposition leaders. They, however, said it could be difficult to raise issues unitedly on the House floor because the seating will be more spread out due to social distancing norms.

“Handling of the pandemic and the economy is the key issue. Practically for the last five months and more, there has been no expansive discussion on these two issues and that is going to be the focus. The kind of concerns that state governments have been raising, including lack of robust assistance and pushing farm changes through an ordinance will also be our focus," said a senior Congress Lok Sabha MP on the condition of anonymity.

“We are hearing that a shorter monsoon session could begin in the second week of September. This is going to be a different kind of session because we know that most party leaders are going to be spread across different galleries and halls. If we want to raise an issue together, coordination and discussion are going to be a big challenge," said the leader quoted above.

gyan.v@livemint.com

