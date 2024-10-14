In charts: 2024 polls changed the electoral pitch — but only a little
SummaryThe July edition of the biannual YouGov-Mint-CPR survey found that the BJP’s approval ratings stagnated and Congress's rose. There’s greater belief now in the Opposition’s ability to counter the BJP, but many also say the INDIA bloc could break apart.
The 18th Lok Sabha elections ended the brute majority that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had enjoyed for a decade. While the party managed to retain power, its fate now depends on allies’ support, and the Opposition has gained strength. The electoral results are also reflected in the responses to the latest edition of Mint's survey of urban Indians in July.