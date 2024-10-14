In charts: 2024 polls changed the electoral pitch — but only a little

Much of the post-election commentary blamed the BJP’s setback on complacency. The survey found that the BJP reached more voters than the Congress with its campaign, but its mobilisation efforts may not have reached all its supporters, while the Congress’s went beyond its supporters. One-third of respondents said the BJP had reached out to them via door-to-door campaigns, phone calls and WhatsApp messages. Slightly less than a quarter said the same about the Congress. The BJP’s mobilisation was the weakest among poorer Indians and post-millennials.