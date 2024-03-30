Politics or films? BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut ready to work full time if…
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, a BJP candidate, pledged to serve the people of Mandi constituency full-time if elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She promised to be a voice for the people, citing Swami Vivekananda, Sadhguru ji, and PM Modi as her inspirations.
Politics or films? Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut said she is ready to serve the people of Mandi constituency full-time if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message