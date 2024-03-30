Politics or films? Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut said she is ready to serve the people of Mandi constituency full-time if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

“If people of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh elect me and want me to be here and serve them, I will work full-time for them," Kangana told Hindustan Times on Friday.

The BJP candidate asserted that she would become a ‘voice for Mandi people’ in the Parliament and promised to work for its schools, hospitals, and roads. “I will fight for their rights. I would have a voice to raise for Mandi."

Speaking about her role models, Kangana said Swami Vivekananda, Sadhguru ji, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are her inspirations.

The Bollywood star addressed a public rally and held a roadshow in her constituency on Friday where she juxtaposed the film industry. Ranaut said she was aware that she could make a “few mistakes here". "But this isn’t a film industry that I will be crucified," she noted.

“Lekin mai aapki beti hun, behan hun to mujhe pata hai mai yahan par choti-moti galtiyan kar skti hun. Ye koi film industry nahi hai ki mujhe suli par chada diya jayega. [I am your daughter and sister, so I know that I can make small mistakes here. This isn’t a film industry that I will be crucified," she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has included her in its 5th candidate list to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi seat.

"“This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate. If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda," she said after BJP fielded her name from Mandi.

“BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign," she added.

