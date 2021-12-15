Politics was supposed to return to normal in 2021. What happened?

Two other forces also helped make Mr. Biden’s first year in office a difficult one. First, after several months of promising trend lines, it turned out the coronavirus hadn’t faded away after all. The Delta variant surged in spring and summer, which not only slowed down the economic recovery but also brought roaring back ideological, partisan and even geographical divides over how aggressive the government should be in setting rules for virus fighting. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant has added further uncertainty and exasperation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}