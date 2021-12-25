Ahead of the State Legislative Elections, the Uttarakhand government has given nod for the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12. The state government will be depositing money in bank accounts of eligible students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to buy tablets. The scheme will cost the exchequer over ₹190 crore annually.

The Uttarakhand cabinet has also approved a 3% additional dearness allowance to state employees. Additionally, the poll-bound state has also passed a proposal to publish bilingual books in Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari, Gurmukhi, Bangla language for Class 1 to Class 5, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The state's cabinet, chaired by chief minister Pushkar Sigh Dhami cleared a total of 41 proposals.

The state government has also approved the free transfer of 11.350 hectare of state land for the use of the Army (119, Infantry Bridge Group) in village Gunji in Pithoragarh to the defence ministry.

In addition to this, the BJP-led state government also approved Uttarakhand Ayurvedic Yoga and Naturopathy Assistant Services Rules, 2021, amendment in Rehabilitation Policy 2011 for rehabilitation of disaster-affected families, Uttarakhand Sanskrit Education Rules, 2021, allotment of land for the proposed traffic town plan in Udham Singh Nagar’s Rudrapur, and establishment of Vishwa Bharati Central University Campus at Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Top in Nainital Ramgarh.

The Uttarakhand government also approved ₹5 crore for Kotdwar Medical College in the current financial year

