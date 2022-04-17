Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine and warns of nuclear war

“We emerged from two years of pandemic, which took a heavy toll. It was time to come out of the tunnel together, hand in hand, pooling our strengths and resources. Instead, we are showing that we still do not have within us the spirit of Jesus, we still have the spirit of Cain, who saw Abel not as a brother, but as a rival, and thought about how to eliminate him," the pope said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}