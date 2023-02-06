Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
Pope Francis has said he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE : Pope Francis has said he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope.
