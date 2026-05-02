Post BJP switch, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak booked under non-bailable sections, faces arrest in Punjab

Days after Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two FIRs have been lodged against him by the Punjab Police, agencies quoted sources as saying. The FIRs, registered in different districts of the state, have been filed against Sandeep Pathak under non-bailable sections.

Sandeep Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP.

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs – Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal – quit and defected to the BJP.

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In a press conference, Raghav Chadha alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's AAP had strayed from its principles, values and core morals that it came into existence with. Six of the seven MPs were from Punjab.

Also Read | AAP submits plea to Rajya Sabha chairman, seeks termination of 6 MPs

After the switch, Rajya Sabha Chairman P Radhakrishnan officially accepted the seven MPs merger with the BJP. This has reduced the AAP strength in Rajya Sabha to just three.

BJP, SAD question timing of FIRs The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have termed the FIRs as “political vendetta” against Sandeep Pathak as they questioned the timing of the cases.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said, “There is no law in Punjab; now, political vendetta is in effect. Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal's fear exposed. The fact that a non-bailable FIR was registered against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak ji in Punjab as soon as he left AAP and joined BJP clearly shows that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are using the police as a political weapon.”

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"This is not just one case--this is the politics of fear, panic and vendetta. Police were used to silence opposing voices earlier, too--the same is being repeated today. Non-bailable clauses, threats of immediate action are a shameful act of implementing a political agenda under the guise of law," the BJP leader added.

Ashwani Sharma also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of turning Punjab into a “police state”.

“Bhagwant Mann's government is slowly transforming Punjab into a 'police state'--where dissent = case and truth = punishment. BJP Punjab will not tolerate this bullying and dictatorship. Those who build weapons against opponents of the law will be fought legally and democratically. We will not be afraid; we will not bow down,” he said.

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Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Hero to Zero...Selective targeting of those who fall out with the Aam Aadmi Party. Sandeep Pathak was once a trusted aide of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, a key power centre.”

“If he was wrong, then he was following his bosses, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Then, who was in collusion with him, and why are they not being booked now? After shifting loyalties, FIRs under non-bailable sections point to possible vendetta politics. From influence to investigation, the shift raises serious questions,” Majithia said.

(With agency inputs)