Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday that he will continue to support Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, whether he is given any post or not.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu posted photos of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

“Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win !! (sic)" he wrote.

Sidhu had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief as he was upset with some appointments after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took charge, Sidhu had put in his papers and, though efforts were made to placate him, it remains unclear if his resignation has been accepted.

Reports had earlier claimed that the top leadership of the party has not accepted Sidhu's resignation and asked the state party unit to resolve the matter at its own level.

After a bitter fight between the then chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, the Congress took a call to replace Amarinder with Channi.

However, Amarinder Singh vowed to defeat Sidhu if he contests the assembly elections, dubbed Gandhi siblings as "inexperienced" and later announced that he will leave the party.

Singh had on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the BJP, but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which, he said, was going downhill, with senior party leaders being completely ignored.

After Sidhu's resignation plunged the party into turmoil, Channi met him and it was agreed to set up a coordination panel of the party to take key decisions. Sidhu has been made part of the panel.

Amid the ongoing disputes, Congress' national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday expressed the hope that its leaders "talk more in private and less in public."

