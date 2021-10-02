“Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win !! (sic)" he wrote.
Sidhu had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief as he was upset with some appointments after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took charge, Sidhu had put in his papers and, though efforts were made to placate him, it remains unclear if his resignation has been accepted.
Reports had earlier claimed that the top leadership of the party has not accepted Sidhu's resignation and asked the state party unit to resolve the matter at its own level.
After a bitter fight between the then chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, the Congress took a call to replace Amarinder with Channi.
However, Amarinder Singh vowed to defeat Sidhu if he contests the assembly elections, dubbed Gandhi siblings as "inexperienced" and later announced that he will leave the party.
Singh had on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the BJP, but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which, he said, was going downhill, with senior party leaders being completely ignored.