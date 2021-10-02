Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Post or no post, will stand by Rahul, Priyanka: Sidhu amid Punjab Congress crisis

Post or no post, will stand by Rahul, Priyanka: Sidhu amid Punjab Congress crisis

Premium
Navjot Singh Sidhu
2 min read . 04:50 PM IST Livemint

Sidhu had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief as he was upset with some appointments after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took charge

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday that he will continue to support Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, whether he is given any post or not.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday that he will continue to support Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, whether he is given any post or not.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu posted photos of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. 

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu posted photos of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win !! (sic)" he wrote. 

Sidhu had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief as he was upset with some appointments after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took charge, Sidhu had put in his papers and, though efforts were made to placate him, it remains unclear if his resignation has been accepted.

Reports had earlier claimed that the top leadership of the party has not accepted Sidhu's resignation and asked the state party unit to resolve the matter at its own level.

After a bitter fight between the then chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, the Congress took a call to replace Amarinder with Channi.

However, Amarinder Singh vowed to defeat Sidhu if he contests the assembly elections, dubbed Gandhi siblings as "inexperienced" and later announced that he will leave the party.

Singh had on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the BJP, but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which, he said, was going downhill, with senior party leaders being completely ignored.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

EC freezes LJP's symbol amid dispute between Chirag, Pa ...

Premium

US poised to unveil China trade policy

Premium

Japan’s princess Mako to marry as palace blames media f ...

Premium

North Korea tests surface-to-air missile

After Sidhu's resignation plunged the party into turmoil, Channi met him and it was agreed to set up a coordination panel of the party to take key decisions. Sidhu has been made part of the panel. 

Amid the ongoing disputes, Congress' national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday expressed the hope that its leaders "talk more in private and less in public."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!