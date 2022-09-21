The Aam Aadmi Party announced a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, aiming to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
To ensure the availability of electricity at subsidised rates, the Aam Aadmi Party will organise a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
To ensure the availability of electricity at subsidised rates, the Aam Aadmi Party will organise a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.
Ahead of the electricity subsidy campaign, the party also conducted its meeting with members on Tuesday. The meeting was called by the Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarter today.
Ahead of the electricity subsidy campaign, the party also conducted its meeting with members on Tuesday. The meeting was called by the Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarter today.
''People in slums, colonies, and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So we will reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it,'' said AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak in his address.
''People in slums, colonies, and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So we will reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it,'' said AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak in his address.
Days ago, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed in a press conference that the MCD and the BJP will create 16 new garbage mountains throughout Delhi. Mentioning this point in his address, Durgesh Pathak also criticised BJP led government for creating 16 new landfills across the capital and said the AAP workers will also aware people of its hazards.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP to set up 16 new garbage landfills in Delhi
Days ago, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed in a press conference that the MCD and the BJP will create 16 new garbage mountains throughout Delhi. Mentioning this point in his address, Durgesh Pathak also criticised BJP led government for creating 16 new landfills across the capital and said the AAP workers will also aware people of its hazards.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The party workers will also make people aware of the landfills and will also tell them about the hazards associated with such garbage mountains in the surrounding areas.
The party workers will also make people aware of the landfills and will also tell them about the hazards associated with such garbage mountains in the surrounding areas.
To manage the door-to-door campaign, around five people will be assigned certain duties in a single ward. Notably, there are five Mandals in a ward. These volunteers will be assigned Mandal-wise duty every day. The volunteers, wearing AAP caps, will visit everyone's home to spread the message about the electricity subsidy and its registration.
To manage the door-to-door campaign, around five people will be assigned certain duties in a single ward. Notably, there are five Mandals in a ward. These volunteers will be assigned Mandal-wise duty every day. The volunteers, wearing AAP caps, will visit everyone's home to spread the message about the electricity subsidy and its registration.