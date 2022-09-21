Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Politics / News /  Power subsidy in Delhi: AAP to carry out door-to-door campaigns ahead of MCD polls

Power subsidy in Delhi: AAP to carry out door-to-door campaigns ahead of MCD polls

AAP to organise door-to-door campaign to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.
2 min read . 12:36 PM ISTLivemint

The Aam Aadmi Party announced a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, aiming to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.

To ensure the availability of electricity at subsidised rates, the Aam Aadmi Party will organise a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.

Ahead of the electricity subsidy campaign, the party also conducted its meeting with members on Tuesday. The meeting was called by the Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarter today.

Also Read: Punjab: AAP govt to take floor test on 22 Sept to prove majority

''People in slums, colonies, and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So we will reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it,'' said AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak in his address.

Also Read: Delhi govt to issue pension cards to elderly and differently-abled

Besides Durgesh Pathak, the meeting was also attended by MLA Dilip Pandey, and Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Khan was present at the meeting.

He also encouraged AAP volunteers to go an extra mile for the citizens. The door-to-door campaign will inform people about the registration for the electricity subsidy.

Also Read: Delhi excise policy: ED summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, says Manish Sisodia

BJP to set up 16 new garbage landfills in Delhi

Days ago, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed in a press conference that the MCD and the BJP will create 16 new garbage mountains throughout Delhi. Mentioning this point in his address, Durgesh Pathak also criticised BJP led government for creating 16 new landfills across the capital and said the AAP workers will also aware people of its hazards.

The party workers will also make people aware of the landfills and will also tell them about the hazards associated with such garbage mountains in the surrounding areas.

To manage the door-to-door campaign, around five people will be assigned certain duties in a single ward. Notably, there are five Mandals in a ward. These volunteers will be assigned Mandal-wise duty every day. The volunteers, wearing AAP caps, will visit everyone's home to spread the message about the electricity subsidy and its registration.

(With inputs from ANI)

