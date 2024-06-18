PM Modi acknowledges historic third term win, credits people of India for unprecedented mandate in Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the voters of Varanasi during his maiden visit to the constituency after his win in the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He called his third term as the Prime Minister a “very rare" feat in a democracy, and said, “Mandate given by people in this election is truly unprecedented, has created history."

Here are top highlights from PM Modi's Varanasi visit: PM Modi said with blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, I became country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time.

“Maa Ganga has taken me in her lap, I have become part of Varanasi," he added.

“Very rare in democratic countries for govts to be elected for third consecutive term. But people of India did this," said PM Modi.

“Mandate given by people in this election is truly unprecedented, has created history. Since then, no government in India has scored a hat-trick like this," said PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

PM Modi also released ₹ 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for more than 9.26 crore farmers. “Our first decision after forming govt related to farmers and the poor."

"I consider farmers, women, youth and poor strong pillars of 'Viksit Bharat'," PM Modi said.

Modi said, "Agriculture will play big role in making 21st century India third largest economic power in world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

