Pralhad Joshi under Oppn fire: Why Rahul, Priyanka targeted new education minister, and how BJP responded

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi has come under Opposition fire days after being appointed India's Education Minister, replacing fellow party leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned amid a massive controversy over the NEET paper leak.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition's attack and described Pralhad Joshi as a ‘defender of rapists’ and a ‘filthy man’ as he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing such a person as the country's education minister.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, 28 July, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said the prime minister could have chosen anyone in his cabinet as the education minister, but it is strange he chose a person who ‘protects rapists.’

"The Education Minister of India - who after all these young people were protesting about the education system and so many young girls were protesting and were beaten and thrashed, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today," Gandhi told reporters.

"It is strange. It's a strange reaction from the prime minister. There are so many people in his Cabinet; he could have chosen any one of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. It's quite amazing," he also said.

Later in a post on X, Gandhi made the same remarks. "There can be no filthier type of man than one who defends rapists."

"Pralhad Joshi is an insult to our education system and an insult to every student in it. Crores of young women study in the institutions he now oversees.

"India's women will never accept PM Modi's new Education Minister," the Congress leader said in his post.

2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case In October 2022, Joshi, the then Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, had sparked a row with his comments regarding the premature release of 11 men serving life sentences in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. Joshi had in conversation with the Indian Express reportedly defended the release of the convicts, saying it was done “as per the legal provision.”

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus after Congress MP and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made similar remarks about Joshi during a discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju, who were present in the house, accused Vadra of resorting to personal attacks and “character assassination”. Vadra later said she will properly authenticate her words as a video of Joshi is also available with them.

The remarks were later expunged from the House records, prompting protests from the Treasury benches and demands that she apologise.

The Congress also released an earlier video of Joshi in which he was asked about the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists and was heard saying.

Supriya Sule's Concern Later, during the debate on the bill, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed concern over Joshi requesting speaker to allow a BJP MP speak more that allotted time. “Rajnath Singhji, you are a senior member of the house, have you seen a cabinet minister urging speaker to allow a member of the ruling party more time,” Sule said in the house.

Sule was refering to Joshi requesting Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over Lok Sabha, to let allow BJP MP, Tejasvi Surya more time. Surya, who was allowed 20 minutes, spoke for anout 30 minutes despite Pal urging him to stop.

Earlier, soon after Pralhad’s appointment, some Congress leaders dug up his controversial comments about Indians studying medicine abroad. A Congress leader took potshots at Joshi over his 2022 remark, saying, "One disaster replaced by another."

When thousands of Indian students were stuck in war-torn Ukraine in 2022, Prahlad Joshi had controversially said in a statement that 90 per cent of students going abroad to study medicine won’t clear Indian entrance examinations.

BJP's defence The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the opposition's attacks on Union Education Minister Pralhad (Pralhad) Joshi as misleading, condemnable, and unacceptable. BJP leaders stated that the remarks made inside and outside Parliament by Congress leaders lacked truth and that Rahul Gandhi needed to learn to respect senior leaders.

There can be no filthier type of man than one who defends rapists.

‘He (Joshi) had merely commented on the legal process and not on the matter itself,’ BJP’s media cell convenor Anil Baluni was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

“The misleading remarks made today in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, and the subsequent baseless comments by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in support of Priyanka Vadra’s statement, are extremely unfortunate and condemnable. In a healthy democracy, such misleading and unwarranted remarks against a Union Minister on the floor of the House cannot be accepted,” Baluni said.

(With agency inputs)