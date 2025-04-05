Prajwal Revanna case: Multiple rapes, confinement, filming of acts and threatening | Here’s what chargesheet reveals

Prajwal Revanna, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MP, is facing four cases of rape, sexual assault, and criminal intimidation, one of which was filed by his domestic worker, according to a report.

Prajwal Revanna has been booked under multiple charges, including repeated rape and forcible confinement, India Today reported citing the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the domestic worker's case.

Here's what the chargesheet says: Prajwal Revanna has been accused of repeatedly raping the survivor, who was employed at a farmhouse owned by his family in Holenarasipura. The survivor has said that the first such instance occurred in 2021.

The report said that she was assaulted during the COVID-19 lockdown, and this continued for some time across various locations. This included the Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura and Bengaluru residences.

The chargesheet also adds that Revanna confined the woman forcibly, raped her multiple times, recorded these acts, and then threatened her with dire consequences, if she told anyone about the assaults.

The survivor remained silent due to fear, as the former MP Revanna was allegedly using her recordings to blackmail and intimidate her.

However, she eventually decided to come out and talk about the incidents. She talked to the authorities after explicit videos of the assaults began surfacing online. These videos also prompted her to quit her job.

What are the charges on Prajwal Revanna? Revanna has been various serious sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 376(2)(k) for rape by a person in a position of control, Section 376(2)(n) for repeated rape of the same woman, and Sections 354A, 354B, 354C, 506, and 201, pertaining to sexual harassment, disrobing, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and destruction of evidence, respectively.

According to the report, he has also been charged under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2008. This act talks about violation of privacy through unauthorised image capture and circulation.

What's happening in the Prajwal Revanna case? The matter is scheduled to be heard by the trial court on April 9. Revanna has been in judicial custody for over ten months. He has also been denied bail several times.

There are several cases registered against the former Member of Parliament, but the current charge sheet focuses on the allegations made by one of the domestic workers.

As many as four FIRs were lodged against him at the Holenarasipura Police Station between April 28 and June 10, 2024. Two other cases have also been registered at cybercrime stations in Bengaluru.