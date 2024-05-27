Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case: ‘Not possible to cancel Revanna's diplomatic passport in 24 hours,’ says Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy supports cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport amidst sexual abuse allegations. He criticizes Home Minister Parameshwara for lack of awareness on legalities and protocols in the matter.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the uncle of Prajwal Revanna has voiced his support for the state government's plea to the Centre regarding the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of the Hassan Janata Dal (Secular) MP, amidst allegations of sexual abuse against him.