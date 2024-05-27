Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy supports cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport amidst sexual abuse allegations. He criticizes Home Minister Parameshwara for lack of awareness on legalities and protocols in the matter.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the uncle of Prajwal Revanna has voiced his support for the state government's plea to the Centre regarding the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of the Hassan Janata Dal (Secular) MP, amidst allegations of sexual abuse against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are going to support it. We welcome if the Centre decides to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport," Kumaraswamy said while speaking to reporters on Sunday, ANI reported.

However, the JD(S) leader has criticised G Parameshwara for alleging there was “no response from Centre," and said that the latter being the home minister of the State should be aware of the legalities and protocol to be followed in the matter.

Moreover, the Karnataka government had requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for action to cancel Prajwal Revanna's passport and facilitate his extradition and arrest.

“Does the Home Minister know the protocol or not? There are legalities and protocols to be followed. It's not possible to immediately cancel in 24 hours. Procedure is there," Kumaraswamy said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parameshwara had recently taken a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had received a request from the Karnataka government only on May 21 to impound the passport of Prajwal Revanna.

"This shows that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has not informed the Foreign Ministry Office. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written a letter. What happened to the letter written by our CM to the Prime Minister?" the Karnataka Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar, in an interview with ANI, clarified the procedural aspects, saying, “To impound a passport is governed by an act called the Passport Act. We need a judicial court or a police request to do so. The MEA got this request from Karnataka only on May 21."

EAM further emphasized that the external affairs minister acted promptly upon receiving the request. “We immediately acted on it. On 23rd of May... we have to follow a certain procedure and the procedure is initiated," he added.

However, Parameshwara said that they did not get any written communication from the MEA in this matter.

Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

Siddaramaiah wrote to PM Modi on May 1 and May 23 urging him to take action to cancel the diplomatic passport of the Hassan MP, who is said to have flown to Europe after being accused of sexually exploiting several women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Karnataka CM said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.

(With inputs from ANI)

