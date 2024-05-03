Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: ‘Should play active role in trying to get justice for women,' Congress tells Centre
Congress leader Priyank Kharge urges Centre to deliver justice in sex scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. Centre should play active role in getting justice for victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Congress leader and Karnataka cabinet minister Priyank Kharge has urged the Centre to play an active role in delivering justice to women who are victims of Priyank Kharge's sex scandal.
