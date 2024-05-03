Congress leader and Karnataka cabinet minister Priyank Kharge has urged the Centre to play an active role in delivering justice to women who are victims of Priyank Kharge's sex scandal.

Kharge told ANI news agency, "As per the law we have issued notices to both Mr Revanna and Prajwal Revanna...Mr Revanna said if the government calls he will ensure that his son is available for interrogation. Unfortunately, now they are asking for 15-20 days".

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Prajwal Revanna sex scandal impact BJP- JD(S) poll prospects in Karnataka?

Further, he said that the Centre should play a "very active role in trying to get justice for these women because apparently, there are more than 2,800 videos that are floating around".

JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna from Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency is facing a SIT probe over allegations of sexual abuse. On April 28, he was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case following g complaints by his former housekeeper.

Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Govt says Hassan MP travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport, ‘no clearance issued’

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Revanna, who has been suspended from the JD(S) has reportedly gone to Germany on a diplomatic passport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Prajwal Revanna tweets ‘not in Bangalore’, seeks more time from CID

MEA said Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and that he did not seek any political clearance for the trip. "No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany. “Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany," he added.

Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Hassan in recent days.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!