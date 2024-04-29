Prajwal Revanna ‘sex video’ case: 7 times prominent politicians were booked for 'crimes against women' in India
Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Among parties, BJP had 44 lawmakers (MPs and MLAs) against whom cases of “crimes against women” have been registered. This included seven BJP MPs. The Congress had 25 followed by AAP with 13 sitting MPs or MLAs who have declared cases related to crimes against women.
Janata Dal (Secular) Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna, embroiled in a scandal over obscene videos allegedly involving him, has been booked by Karnataka police after an accusation of sexual harassment by a woman who worked as a house help at his home.
