Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged sex scandal involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. In a letter to Karnataka CM, Rahul Gandhi requested that Siddaramaiah provide all necessary support to the victims and take strict action against the accused in such a 'heinous' crime. While launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that it is "shocking" that the Prime Minister campaigned for a "mass rapist" despite such "gruesome" allegations.

"Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment," Rahul Gandhi said in the letter.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his shock over the news that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was aware of Prajwal Revanna's antecedents since December 2023, but no action was taken.

"I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, was informed by Shri G. Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna's antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator. What is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the senior most BJP leadership, the Prime Minister campaigned and canvassed for a mass rapist," the letter read.

While continuing his attack on the BJP and PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said he had never come across a senior public representative who has constantly chosen silence in the face of untold violence against women.

"From the wrestlers in Haryana to our sisters in Manipur, Indian women are bearing the brunt of the Prime Minister's tactic support for such criminals," the letter said.

"In this backdrop, the Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest," he added.

Rahul Gandhi requested that the Karnataka CM extend all possible support to the victims and ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book.

Prajwal Revanna's' sexual abuse' case

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, a massive political controversy hit Karnataka, which has cornered the BJP and its ally JD(S). Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister Deve Gowda, found himself embroiled in the case after his obscene videos went viral on the internet, where the JD(S) leader can be seen harassing multiple women.

Opposition parties were quick to target PM Modi and the BJP over the issue as the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter. Prajwal Revanna left the country for Germany as the noise around the case grew, prompting the authorities to issue a lookout circular against the JD(S) leader.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!