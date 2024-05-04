'PM Modi campaigned for mass rapist': Rahul Gandhi in letter to Karnataka CM over Prajwal Revanna ‘sexual abuse’ case
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged sex scandal involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. In a letter to Karnataka CM, Rahul Gandhi requested that Siddaramaiah provide all necessary support to the victims and take strict action against the accused in such a 'heinous' crime. While launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that it is "shocking" that the Prime Minister campaigned for a "mass rapist" despite such "gruesome" allegations.