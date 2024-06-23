Karnataka Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, for alleged sexual crimes following a case filed by a party worker in Hassan district.

Karnataka Police on Sunday arrested Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual crimes.

As per the reports, the arrest follows a case filed by a JD(S) worker at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, accusing Suraj of sexually assaulting him at his farmhouse on June 16.

The complaint was filed by a party worker under sections 377, 342, and 506 of IPC.

Suraj Revanna, on the other hand, has denied the allegations, claiming that the individual filed a false complaint against him after he refused to pay ₹5 crore.

"The FIR read that Suraj Revanna after noticing the work of him ((the complainant) in Lok Sabha polls had sought his number and had asked him to meet him whenever he's free. Suraj Revanna allegedly asked him to come to his farm at Gannikada village in Hassan. After he (the complainant) reaches the farm, Suraj asks him to enter his room and lock it from the inside, when he does so, Suraj allegedly sexually harasses him and later promises him to help him move up in politics. When he resists, Suraj threatens him with dire consequences and tells him to come to the farm whenever he calls him," the FIR read.

He said in the complaint that on June 17, the complainant sent a text to Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivu, about the incident and told him that Suraj had ruined his life.

"But Shivu allegedly threatened him not to make the issue public and said that they would offer him 2 crore for it and a job. Scared for his life, he left for Bengaluru on 19th June (Wednesday) and met the DG and gave a written complaint. Following this, the Holenarasipura Rural police station has called him today to register the complaint. The complaint was registered this evening," it read.

This development follows closely after Prajwal Revanna's recent arrest and subsequent judicial custody over allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested upon his return to India at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and was initially remanded to SIT custody until June 10, following extensions by the court.

