Prakash Raj joining BJP? Singham actor says party 'not rich enough...'

Actor Prakash Raj broke his silence on the rumours of him joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Is actor Prakash Raj joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? The 'Singham' actor broke his silence reacted to a post on X that claimed that Raj was joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I guess they tried 😂😂😂 must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. 😝😝😝.. what do you think friends," Prakash Raj posted on April 4 while breaking silence on the rumours.

Raj is said to be a vocal critic of the ruling BJP. Last month, he was seen with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on a hunger strike to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raj then said when the governments do not keep their promises, the people have no option but to unite and raise their voices in accordance with their constitutional rights.

Talking to reporters after meeting Wangchuk at the protest site, Raj was quoted by PTI as saying, “We have heard from the people and the scientists that they have been promised (sixth schedule by BJP) and when we remind them (of their promise) they are seeing them as criminals".

“They (politicians) are making big promises and generating false hopes at election times but later when they take our votes, they don’t look back for next five years. They have nothing to do with us, we are fools to trust their words," Raj said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actor also reacted to the viral video of Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, wherein she called freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose India's first Prime Minister.

Raj retweeted the viral video and captioned it as: “Clowns of Supreme Joker’s Party… what a Disgrace..#justasking .." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post on April 3, he targeted the BJP saying, "Shameless Washing Machine Guarantee of Corrupt BJP."

