Prakash Raj says Tamil Nadu CM Vijay deserves 1-year grace period: ‘Will question him if he fails to deliver’

Actor Prakash Raj has called for a one-year grace period for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s government. Raj said it is too early to assess its performance after just 120 days in office and that he would question the government if it fails to deliver after a year.

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Speaking to the media in Tiruchirappalli recently, where he was participating in various programmes, Raj said Vijay should be given sufficient time to work, regardless of whether people had voted for him.

“Vijay is the Chief Minister not only for those who voted for him but also for those who did not vote for him. He should be given more time. At least one year should be allowed before commenting on the performance of his government,” he said.

Raj was critical of Vijay prior to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,

Prakash Raj said protests under the present government should be viewed in the context of people continuing to raise their demands under every government.

He also said he had several doubts about Vijay and had voiced them before the election. However, with Vijay's party having won the election and formed the government, he said no conclusion should be reached after only 120 days.

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We have to give them time: Raj “I have several doubts about Vijay. I had spoken about them even before the election. But they have won and formed the government. It has been only 120 days, so we cannot arrive at any conclusion now. We have to give them time. If they do not perform properly even after one year, I will question them,” he said.

“I am waiting until the first Budget. There is no need to criticise them immediately. Just because we do not like those in power, we should not rush to criticise them. We must respect democracy and the people,” he added.

Responding to questions about Vijay's foreign trip and his meeting with actor Ajith, Prakash Raj said there was nothing wrong with Vijay meeting his friend.

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“There is nothing wrong in him going abroad and meeting his friend Ajith. What I would look at is whether he accomplished the purpose for which he went. He has said that he has brought in investments worth several thousand crores,” he said.

On former Chief Minister MK Stalin's electoral defeat in Kolathur, Prakash Raj said the reasons needed to be examined, including whether the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise had any role.

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“It is a major shock that a leader like Stalin has faced defeat. We need to analyse whether SIR had any role in it,” he said.

He also alleged that the SIR exercise had deprived 16 crore people of their votes.

Referring to the Union government, Prakash Raj said, “The time has come for the Central government to go, and that is why they have become silent.”

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On delimitation, he said it should not be brought in and urged people to raise their voice against it irrespective of who supports the proposal.

On the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Prakash Raj called for dialogue between the two sides.

“The Karnataka issue is their problem and the Tamil Nadu issue is ours. Both sides should discuss the Cauvery issue and arrive at an amicable solution,” he said.

Prakash Raj also said the previous electoral defeat of the DMK could have been the result of an artificial process and reiterated that voters had sought a change.

“In a democracy, it is the ruling party that faces defeat when people seek a change. We do not need to teach people everything one by one. We have to give them a year and allow them to work,” he said.

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Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay and his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged victorious in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The election results, declared on May 4, 2026, broke the 59-year dominance of the traditional Dravidian parties (DMK and AIADMK) in the state.Vijay was officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026. (ANI)