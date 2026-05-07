Pramod Mahajan’s speech goes viral as Vijay scrambles for allies in Tamil Nadu: ‘I belong to single-largest party, and…'

Tamil Nadu government formation: As suspense continues over Tamil Nadu’s next government, an old video of the late Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Mahajan in Parliament explaining the complex reality of the Indian political system has gone viral on social media.

In the famous April 11, 1997 speech in Lok Sabha, Mahajan narrated an episode in which he lightheartedly explained the complexities of Indian democracy to a Chinese politician.

The iconic speech, which highlights Mahajan's enduring wit and political intelligence, is relevant at a time when TVK chief Vijay is seeking support from smaller parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu, despite making a blockbuster debut.

The famous 1997 Mahajan speech

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of Pramod Mahajan's 1997 speech in the current Tamil Nadu political scenario? ⌵ Pramod Mahajan's 1997 speech, which went viral, explained the complexities of Indian democracy, particularly how a party's seat count doesn't always equate to holding power. This is relevant now as TVK chief Vijay seeks allies to form a government in Tamil Nadu despite being the single-largest party. 2 Why is TVK chief Vijay seeking support from smaller parties in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Vijay's party, TVK, emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly with 108 seats but fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. He is seeking support from smaller parties to cross the threshold required to form a government. 3 How does the Governor of Tamil Nadu determine who should form the government? ⌵ The Governor is expected to invite the leader of the party commanding a majority or the single-largest party/group to form the government. The Governor has asked Vijay to provide proof of a majority, indicating a need for 118 seats. 4 What are the potential options for TVK to form a government in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ TVK can seek coalition support from smaller parties like CPI, PMK, and DMDK. Another, more complex option, involves securing outside support from AIADMK, though this is complicated by TVK's stated unwillingness to align with the BJP. 5 What happens if no party can prove a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ If no party or coalition can demonstrate a majority, the last resorts are typically President's Rule or fresh elections. This scenario arises when the hung assembly cannot form a stable government.

During a parliamentary debate on democracy, the senior BJP leader recalled a conversation he had with a Chinese politician. To help the foreigner understand the complex reality of India’s parliament, Mahajan introduced the politicians around him as an example.

Recently, an Indian parliamentary delegation went to China, Mahajan said.

“When we went to China, in the parliamentary delegation, ….. there some people asked how your democracy works because their parliament is different, their election method is different. Ramakant ji was our leader. We have an old friendship, so he told me to explain how democracy works and discuss it with them.

I told them that I would give them only the introductory details in this regard, Mahajan goes on.'

‘I belong to the single-largest party and I am…’ “I am Pramod Mahajan. I am a Member of Lok Sabha. I belong to the single-largest party and I am in the opposition,” says Mahajan evoking a laughter in the house.

The Chinese were left looking aghast, he says ‘Is your party the single-largest party?’ I said, ‘Yes, we are the single-largest party in the House and we are in the opposition,” he says

“Then I pointed out to Sriballav Panigrahi (Congress) and told them he belongs to the second-largest party. Though he is outside the government, yet he is supporting the government,”

“Then I pointed towards MA Baby (Left) and told them that he is the third-largest party. He is inside the Front but outside the government.,” Mahajan said adding, “And then I said, he is Ramakant Khalap. He is the only Member of his party and he is in the government.”

The iconic speech—which frequently goes viral online as a commentary on Indian political stalemates—highlighted how, in a coalition era, the number of seats a party held didn't necessarily dictate who actually held power.

And this is precisely what is happening in Tamil Nadu where a party – TVK led by Vijay – has made a failed attempt to stake claim at forming the government despite being the single-largest party.

Who was Pramod Mahajan? Pramod Mahajan was one of the most influential leaders of the BJP, a minister and a Parliamentaria in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Known for his sharp communication skills, political strategy and organisational abilities, he played a major role in expanding the BJP nationally during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee era. Mahajan died in 2006 after being shot by his younger brother, Pravin Mahajan, in a shocking incident that stunned Indian politics.

I belong to the single-largest party and I am in the opposition.

Options for Vijay and TVK Vijay’s party, TVK, has won 108 seats emerging as single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. In doing so, Vijay disrupted the traditional DMK-AIADMK duopoly in Tamil Nadu. But TVK fell short of the 10-seat threshold. Tamil Nadu Governor has asked Vijay to provide document proof that he has a majority of 118 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay already has the support of 5 Congress MLAs, but he needs more to cross the magic number and take the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. And if he succeeds in doing so, the GOAT actor will be the first non-DMK-non-AIADMK chief minister of Tamil Nadu in about six decades.