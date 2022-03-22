The swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant as Goa's chief minister will be held on March 28. Sawant said the ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's stadium on March 28 at 11 am. The BJP has already submitted a letter of support of 25 MLAs to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has invited them to form the next government in the coastal state. Three-time MLA Sawant will continue as the chief minister of Goa for a second term, the BJP had announced on Monday after he was unanimously elected the legislature party head.

PM Modi to attend Goa CM Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony

Prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the event. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states would attend the ceremony, he said.

The BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly, just one short of the majority mark of 21, has staked claim to form the new government for a third straight term with the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent legislators.

