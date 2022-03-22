Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28

Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28

Pramod Sawant said the ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's stadium on March 28 at 11 am.
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant will continue as the chief minister of Goa for a second term

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant as Goa's chief minister will be held on March 28.  Sawant said the ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's stadium on March 28 at 11 am. The BJP has already submitted a letter of support of 25 MLAs to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has invited them to form the next government in the coastal state. Three-time MLA Sawant will continue as the chief minister of Goa for a second term, the BJP had announced on Monday after he was unanimously elected the legislature party head.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant as Goa's chief minister will be held on March 28.  Sawant said the ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's stadium on March 28 at 11 am. The BJP has already submitted a letter of support of 25 MLAs to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has invited them to form the next government in the coastal state. Three-time MLA Sawant will continue as the chief minister of Goa for a second term, the BJP had announced on Monday after he was unanimously elected the legislature party head.

PM Modi to attend Goa CM Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony

 

PM Modi to attend Goa CM Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the event.  Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states would attend the ceremony, he said. 

The BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly, just one short of the majority mark of 21, has staked claim to form the new government for a third straight term with the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent legislators.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!