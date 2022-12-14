Pramukh Swami Maharaj was 'reformist': PM Modi at centenary celebrations

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was 'reformist': PM Modi at centenary celebrations1 min read . 10:41 PM IST
- PM Narendra Modi in his address said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj believed in Dev Bhakti and Desh Bhakti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 December attended the inaugural programme to mark the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav and referred to him as a 'reformist'.
Addressing the gathering, PM said, "HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji was a reformist. He was special because he saw good in every person and encouraged them to focus on these strengths. He helped every individual who came in contact with him. I can never forget his efforts during the Machchhu dam disaster in Morbi."
The year-long worldwide celebrations have culminated in the ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav’ hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, which is the global headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and is taking place from 15 December 2022 to 15 January 2023 in Ahmedabad.
The PM Modi in his address said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj believed in Dev Bhakti and Desh Bhakti. The PM added that Maharaj conveyed his feeling of the presence of divinity and grandeur of resolutions and pride for the heritage.
Rememering Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Modi said, "In 2002 during the election campaign when I was a candidate from Rajkot I got a pen from two saints saying that Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji has requested you sign your papers using this pen. From there till Kashi, this practice has continued."