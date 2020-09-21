Prasad accuses Cong of double standards on issues, including contract farming

NEW DELHI : Hours after eight suspended members refused to leave the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad conducted a press conference slamming the Opposition leaders for their “unruly behaviour" in the Parliament.

The Union Minister also termed the conduct of the opposition leaders on Sunday as “shameful and irresponsible".

Addressing a press meet, Prasad said, “Today's conduct of the suspended members of not leaving the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned."

Prasad went on to accuse the Congress party of double standards on issues including contract farming and said that the ruling BJP had clear majority in Rajya Sabha on farm bills.

Speaking on the unprecedented chaos in the House during the passing of controversial farm bills on Sunday, Prasad said, “There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted."

8 suspended MPs on indefinite dharna outside Parliament

The eight Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended today from the Rajya Sabha, for the rest of the Monsoon session held a protest on the premises of the Parliament against the government's decision to pass the controversial farm bills.

The opposition members members, including TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, were informed that they had displayed "unruly behaviour especially with the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha and gross disorderly conduct".

The suspended leader refused to leave the Rajya Sabha while the opposition protested loudly against the government’s action, causing five adjournments of the House today.

Two of Narendra Modi-led BJP government's three farm bills, which have led to massive protests by farmers and the Opposition, were passed amid unprecedented chaos in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via