Prashant Bhushan 2009 contempt case: SC adjourns hearing in case to November

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to November hearing in the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan . In doing so, the top court has granted time to counsels to formulate questions with respect to allegations of judicial corruption that need to be referred to a Constitution Bench.

On 10 September, the top court had sought help of Attorney General KK Veugopal as amicus curie in the case.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari adjourned the case for first week of November.

During the course of hearing today, Venugopal had raised concerns about "media trials" on matters which are sub-judice and thus are damaging.

"Today, when I watch TV, I see comments about the bail application based on statements stated to be made to police…..the news flash the conversation of the accused persons. All this can be very damaging to the accused," he said.

Senior Advocate Rajeev Shavan, representing Bhushan, argued that the issue on the comments made on pending matters should not be clubbed with the present case.

Venugopal assured the court that he shall hold discussions with Dhavan and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tarun Tejpal, another accused in the contempt case and would formulate the questions to be argued before the bench.

The case dates back to 2009 when Bhushan had made allegations against former chief justices of India S.H. Kapadia and K.G. Balakrishnan, among others, and controversial remarks against the judiciary, in an interview to Tehelka. The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and a three-judge bench in November 2010 had held that the petition was maintainable.

On 10 August this year, it had had passed an order refusing to accept Bhushan’s "regret" and an explanation for his statement the case and instead ordered that the court examine whether statements made by Bhushan prima facie amount to contempt.

