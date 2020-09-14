Prashant Bhushan files review in SC challenging conviction in contempt case

After paying the token fine of Re 1, Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday filed a review petition in Supreme Court challenging his conviction for contempt of court in the suo motu case for his two tweets criticising the judiciary.

In the review petition filed in the afternoon Bhushan, besides seeking a review of the order holding him guilty of contempt, has also sought for oral hearing of the case in the open court. Generally, review petitions are decided in the judge’s chambers as per rules.

In his plea he argued that there were many procedural lacks in the case right from the cognizance to the delivery of its judgement. He contended that the contempt proceedings should not have been heard by a bench comprising of former Justice Arun Mishra.

Bhushan also alleged that there is an error apparent on the face of the impugned judgement, which while holding that fair criticism of a judge and the judiciary is protected by the fundamental right under Article 19(Right to speech and expression) of the Constitution, doesn’t consider that his tweet in fact amounts to fair criticism.

“The identity of person making the statement or the extent of publication is irrelevant in determining if the statement amounts to criminal contempt," the 144- page plea stated.

Speaking to mediapersons in apex court’s precinct he said that he is going to file a review petition against the top court’s judgement. “I am going to the Supreme Court registry to deposit Re 1 fine imposed on me in relation to the contempt of court case. That I am depositing the fine does not mean I am accepting the judgement. I will be filing a review petition against it today," he said.

The top court on 14 August held the activist lawyer guilty of contempt for his tweets and on 31 August imposed the fine of Re 1. A failure to comply with the top court's directive would have resulted in a three-month imprisonment, along with a three-year ban from law practice.

While Bhushan paid the fine immediately after the contempt judgement, he maintained that he will seek an appropriate legal remedy to challenge the conviction.

One of the tweets, posted by Bhushan, had a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country. These tweets brought Bhushan, a critic of the government known for taking up liberal causes, under fire from the court.

The top court is also hearing a separate case on the larger issues involved in contempt cases with respect to procedures and situations which lead to judicial corruption allegations in a 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan.

