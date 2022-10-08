Prashant Kishor asked me to merge JD(U) with Congress: Nitish Kumar2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 08:02 PM IST
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that Prashant Kishor asked him to merge JD(U) with the Congress party
Listen to this article
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that former JD(U) leader and poll-strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor asked him to merge his JD(U) with the Congress Party. He also refuted Prashant's claim that he was called by the Chief Minister and was asked to lead the JD(U). The news comes amid Kishor is on a 'Jan Suraj Padyatra'- 3500 km march covering every corner of Bihar.