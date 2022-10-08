Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that former JD(U) leader and poll-strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor asked him to merge his JD(U) with the Congress Party. He also refuted Prashant's claim that he was called by the Chief Minister and was asked to lead the JD(U). The news comes amid Kishor is on a 'Jan Suraj Padyatra'- 3500 km march covering every corner of Bihar.

"Let him speak whatever he wants. Whatever he says, does not make any sense. Four-five years ago, he had told me to merge with Congress. Now, he is working for the BJP," said Kumar.

Kumar was speaking to reporters in Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan. He also informed that Prashant Kishor recently met him without an invitation from him.

"He came to meet me recently of his own accord. I did not invite him. He speaks so much but hides the fact that once he had asked me to merge my party with the Congress," said Kumar.

On Tuesday, Prashant Kishor claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister called him 10-15 days back and asked him to lead the JD(U), an offer he rejected.

"I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post," said Kishor.

Prashant Kishor, the founder of political consultancy firm IPAC, joined JD(U) in 2018 and was elevated to the level of national vice president within weeks- a move not liked by many in the ‘old guard’ of JD(U). In 2020, the difference between him and the JD(U) leaders erupted on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and he was subsequently expelled from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Kishor has made a name in political consultancy and worked with various parties like BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, JD(U), etc. His organization IPAC is credited with the election victories of leaders like Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, etc.

Recently, he left the consultancy field to start his own political movement. Kishor is currently on a padyatra in Bihar which he started on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Read More: 'Time to go to the real masters': Prashant Kishor drops hint on next stint