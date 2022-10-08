Prashant Kishor asked me to merge JD(U) with Congress: Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor, the founder of political consultancy firm IPAC, joined JD(U) in 2018 and was elevated to the level of national vice president within weeks- a move not liked by many in the ‘old guard’ of JD(U). In 2020, the difference between him and the JD(U) leaders erupted on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and he was subsequently expelled from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities.