Bankipur bypoll result: How Nitish, Lalu namesakes fared in the high-profile battle

As Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is set to win Bankpur assembly bypoll, two of the most recognisable names in Bihar's politics found a place on the ballot.

The namesakes of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, the former chief ministers of Bihar, eventually ended up as fringe players and failed to make an impact.

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As counting progressed on Monday, independent candidates named Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar struggled to make a mark, with both failing to cross the 150-vote mark even after 31 rounds of counting.

According to Election Commission figures, Nitish Kumar, one of the 25 candidates in the fray, secured 148 votes, while Lalu Prasad received 81 votes.

View full Image View full Image As counting progressed on Monday, independent candidates named Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar struggled to make a mark, with both failing to cross the 150-vote mark even after 31 rounds of counting.

The attention, meanwhile, remained focused on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who was heading towards a comfortable victory with a lead of nearly 19,000 votes over his nearest rival, BJP's Neeraj Kumar.

Kishor on course to historic win Kishor had secured 63,946 votes as last round of counting was underway, triggering celebrations at the Jan Suraaj Party headquarters. Neeraj Kumar was trailing with 44,770 votes, in the last and 32nd round of counting.

The unusual contest briefly brought Bihar's two most recognisable political names together on the same ballot paper, not as rivals of major political alliances, but as independent candidates sharing names with the state's veteran leaders.

The Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned from the Assembly seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April.

The RJD again nominated Rekha Gupta, who had lost to Nabin by more than 50,000 votes in the 2025 Assembly election.

The constituency, with nearly 3.8 lakh eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 34.30 per cent in polling held on July 30, significantly lower than the 41.45 per cent turnout recorded during the previous Assembly election.

Nitish and Lalu Era While the Bankipur bypoll will be remembered for its political significance, it also stood out for the unusual presence of two candidates carrying the names of Bihar's most prominent political figures.

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are two prominent Indian politicians who have shaped the history of Bihar. They started as socialist allies in the 1970s, later became fierce rivals, and shifted between working together and fighting for power over decades.

Nitish Kumar, 75, resigned as Chief Minister a few in April and is now a Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP).

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 78, is currently focusing on his health while remaining the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Advanced age and persistent medical issues have kept him largely away from active day-to-day campaigning.

The two leaders were famously referred as "The Brothers Bihari" in the book by the same name by late Sankarshan Thakur.