‘In deep s..t,’ Prashant Kishor calls for tremendous efforts to address ‘failed state’ Bihar

Poll strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor has called Bihar "literally a failed state" which is in "deep shit" and that tremendous efforts are required for its all-round development.

In a virtual interaction with the Bihari diaspora community in the US, the Jan Suraaj leader exuded confidence in his party’s victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"We have to realise that this (Bihar) is a state which is in deep shit. If Bihar were a country, it would be the 11th largest country in terms of population in the world. We have just overtaken Japan in terms of population," Kishor was quoted by news agency PTI while addressing the Bihari diaspora community after the launch of the US chapter of the Jan Suraaj.

The Jan Suraaj party, which was launched in October this year, failed to make an impact in the bypolls for four assembly segments in Bihar, the results of which were declared on November 23. Three candidates of the party lost deposits. The ruling NDA swept the bypolls, winning all four seats.

Kishor said in the address that the biggest challenge is that society has become "hopeless" about improving the situation of Bihar. He, however said, not all is lost.

Some Hope, Though "Some hope is definitely there because of what we have been doing in the last two and a half years. But to convert this into a tangible electoral outcome and further into a governance outcome (will take time). Anyone who wants to be part of it has to be committed for at least five-six years," he said adding.

Kishor told the community that he was "not trying to scare them" but making them aware of the ground realities and the long road ahead.

"The Jan Suraaj will win in 2025 (Bihar Assembly elections). There is no doubt about it. (Based on my) electoral understanding, I can clearly see that we will win," he said.

He said if the Jan Suraaj is voted to power, his top priority would be improving school education and this would be funded by the revenue generated after lifting the statewide ban on alcohol.

"Even if the government (of the Jan Suraaj) is formed in 2025 and we continue to work hard with this intensity, it would be a big thing if Bihar becomes a middle-income state by 2029-2030. It is literally a failed state as it stands today on all developmental parameters," Kishor said.

He urged members of the Bihari diaspora in the US to start calling their friends and relatives to support and vote for the Jan Suraaj.