‘Lalu’s son did not pass Class 9…’: Prashant Kishor takes jibe at former CM over unemployment in Bihar

Politician Prashant Kishor has taken aim at former Bihar Chief Minister and union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav over job opportunities for youth in Bihar.

Advertisement

The founder of the newly formed (October 2024) Jan Suraaj party, sarcastically praised the RJD Chief for wanting his son, who “did not pass 9th class” to “become king of Bihar”, adding that graduated youth are “still not getting jobs”.

Also Read | Donald Trump orders probe into predecessor Joe Biden's actions as president

Prashant Kishor alleges: ‘Lalu wants son to be king of Bihar… your child…’ Speaking at a rally in Saran, ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Jan Suraaj Founder said, “... We need to learn from Lalu Prasad Yadav how to worry about children... Lalu ji's son did not pass the 9th class, but Lalu Yadav is so worried about his child that he still wants him to become the king of Bihar. (sic)”

“When we say this, people say that we complain about him. No! We are praising Lalu Yadav… You look at your condition. Your child has passed matriculation and has graduated, but still he is not getting a job, even as a peon…” he added.

Advertisement

Watch: Prashant Kishor alleges gradutes in Bihar not getting jobs as peons

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA vs India battle Bihar's top political leaders — Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and the new entrant, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor — have started setting the tone for the upcoming assembly elections as suspense grows over seat-share formulas and the chief minister's face.

Advertisement

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power.

In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. Notably, a pre-poll opinion survey suggests that Prashant Kishor may also gain some popularity.