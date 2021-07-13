Amid Congress infighting, political strategist Prashant Kishor meets senior party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. Other Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are reportedly present at the meeting.

Recently, Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The closed-door discussions between Kishor and Pawar, held at the latter's residence in Delhi, lasted for about an hour, as per reports.

Kishor, who was instrumental in the thumping victory of the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections, had met Pawar over lunch at his residence in Mumbai on 11 June. He again called on the NCP chief at his residence in Delhi few days later.

These meetings with Pawar has fuelled speculations about the possibility of opposition parties coming together to form a third front against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.