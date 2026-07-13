Prashant Kishor net worth: Jan Suraaj chief own ₹198 cr family assets – Bonds, mutual funds and a dismantled rice mill

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared a net worth of about ₹198 Crore. Kishor filed his nomination papers for the July 30 bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar.
Kishor, a former election strategist, is contesting an election for the first time. His net worth includes assets declarded by his wife and a dependent.
In his election affidavit seen by Mint, Kishor has declared movable family assets of worth ₹111. 78 Crore and immovable assets worth ₹86.29 Crore. The combined declared wealth includes financial portfolios such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and bonds, alongside a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.
Kishor, who is seeking to wrest the BJP bastion vacated by the party's national president Nitin Nabin a couple of months ago, was accompanied by his wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner from Assam.
After filing his nomination papers, Kishor told reporters, "This is not just my 'naamankan' (nomination) but a call for a political change in Bihar where people with criminal records must give up their chair."
The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder, who floated the Jan Suraaj Party about two years ago, reached the collectorate in a procession that began at the Dak Bungalow crossing, about a kilometre away. Earlier in the day, he addressed a public meeting at a ground near the police lines.
Before filing his nomination papers, Kishor offered prayers at Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur. He later proceeded from the Scout Guide Ground near Sinha Library in Patna to the collectorate, accompanied by a large number of supporters and party workers.
Here is a detail of Prashant Kishor's declared net worth
1. Movable Assets
The gross total value of movable assets, which includes cash, bank deposits, investments in shares, insurance policies, and jewellery, is as follows:
2. Immovable Assets
These include non-agricultural land and residential buildings. The total current market value is:
3. Liabilities
The total liabilities reported, primarily consisting of loans from financial institutions, are:
4. Tax and Government Dues
After gaining widespread recognition as India’s premier election strategist, Kishor shifted entirely to active grassroots politics in October 2024.
Before stepping into politics, Kishor worked for eight years in a public health programme funded by the United Nations. He co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) and designed Narendra Modi’s highly successful 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, popularising innovative strategies like Chai Pe Charcha and 3D hologram rallies.
In 2025, Kishor had famously revealed that he earned ₹241 crore in 3 years by advising companies and individuals. He had said that he paid ₹30.95 crore in GST, ₹20 Crore in Income Tax besides donating ₹98.75 Crore to Jan Suraaj movement before it became a political party.
(With agency inputs)