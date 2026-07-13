Prashant Kishor net worth: Jan Suraaj chief own ₹198 cr family assets – Bonds, mutual funds and a dismantled rice mill

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared a net worth of about ₹198 Crore. Kishor filed his nomination papers for the July 30 bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar.

Kishor, a former election strategist, is contesting an election for the first time. His net worth includes assets declarded by his wife and a dependent.

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In his election affidavit seen by Mint, Kishor has declared movable family assets of worth ₹111. 78 Crore and immovable assets worth ₹86.29 Crore. The combined declared wealth includes financial portfolios such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and bonds, alongside a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.

Kishor, who is seeking to wrest the BJP bastion vacated by the party's national president Nitin Nabin a couple of months ago, was accompanied by his wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner from Assam.

After filing his nomination papers, Kishor told reporters, "This is not just my 'naamankan' (nomination) but a call for a political change in Bihar where people with criminal records must give up their chair."

I-PAC co-founder The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder, who floated the Jan Suraaj Party about two years ago, reached the collectorate in a procession that began at the Dak Bungalow crossing, about a kilometre away. Earlier in the day, he addressed a public meeting at a ground near the police lines.

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Before filing his nomination papers, Kishor offered prayers at Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur. He later proceeded from the Scout Guide Ground near Sinha Library in Patna to the collectorate, accompanied by a large number of supporters and party workers.

Here is a detail of Prashant Kishor's declared net worth

1. Movable Assets

The gross total value of movable assets, which includes cash, bank deposits, investments in shares, insurance policies, and jewellery, is as follows:

Prashant Kishor: ₹ 22,19,74,976

Spouse (Jahanvi Das): ₹ 89,51,67,249

Dependent (Daibik Bhardwaj): ₹ 7,19,281 Key Movable Assets Cash in Hand: ₹ 65,570 (Self) and ₹ 1,95,200 (Spouse).

Bank Deposits: Prashant Kishor holds approximately ₹ 7.36 crore in fixed deposits at HDFC Bank.

A dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, valued at Rs. 9.75 crore is also mentioned in immovable assets owned by Prashant Kishor in the election affidavit seen by Mint.

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Investments: His spouse has significant investments, including a book value of shares in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited worth approximately ₹ 95.26 crore.

Jewellery: Prashant Kishor owns a gold ring with an emerald valued at ₹ 1.35 lakh, while his spouse owns gold and silver worth approximately ₹ 64.58 lakh. 2. Immovable Assets

These include non-agricultural land and residential buildings. The total current market value is:

Prashant Kishor: ₹ 73,87,00,000

Spouse: ₹ 12,42,00,000 Prashant Kishor's properties Non-Agricultural Land: A dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, valued at ₹ 9.75 crore.

Residential Buildings: Multiple properties across Patna, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Buxar , as well as a share in an ancestral house in Rohtas. The self-acquired residential assets are valued at ₹ 59.25 crore, while inherited residential assets are valued at ₹ 14.62 crore. 3. Liabilities

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The total liabilities reported, primarily consisting of loans from financial institutions, are:

Self (Prashant Kishor): ₹ 5,77,53,765 (primarily a loan from HDFC Bank against fixed deposits).

Spouse: ₹ 55,38,000 (includes a personal loan of ₹ 50 lakh and a security deposit against rent). 4. Tax and Government Dues

Income Tax: There are no outstanding income tax dues for either Prashant Kishor or his spouse.

GST: There are no outstanding GST dues.

Government Dues: There are no reported dues to departments dealing with government accommodation or transport. Who is Prashant Kishor? After gaining widespread recognition as India’s premier election strategist, Kishor shifted entirely to active grassroots politics in October 2024.

Before stepping into politics, Kishor worked for eight years in a public health programme funded by the United Nations. He co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) and designed Narendra Modi’s highly successful 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, popularising innovative strategies like Chai Pe Charcha and 3D hologram rallies.

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In 2025, Kishor had famously revealed that he earned ₹241 crore in 3 years by advising companies and individuals. He had said that he paid ₹30.95 crore in GST, ₹20 Crore in Income Tax besides donating ₹98.75 Crore to Jan Suraaj movement before it became a political party.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.