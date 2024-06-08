Prashant Kishor on Congress' Lok Sabha wins: ‘Not revival of brand Rahul Gandhi, no widespread anger against Modi’
In his first interview after getting the 2024 General Election poll predictions wrong, political pundit Prashant Kishor said the Congress' wins in Maharashtra and UP are a chance, not a great revival.
Jan Suraaj party chief and political strategist Prashant Kishor believes the Congress' improved performance in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections is "not a sign" a the revival of "brand" Rahul Gandhi, India Today reported.