Prashant Kishor confident Jan Suraaj to win Bihar in 2025: 'Will come with full majority, else...'
Political strategist Prashant Kishor said Jan Suraaj will win in Bihar on its own in 2025 (with full majority in the assembly). He was asked of he will be the chief minister if Jan Suraaj wins. Here's what he said.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor said in an interview that not the two strong regional parties – Lalu Yadav-led RJD and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (U) – but Jan Suraaj will win the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.