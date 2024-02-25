Prashant Kishor says ‘majority is not in favour of PM Modi govt, still vote for BJP’. Here's why
Prashant Kishor opines that BJP wins elections as there is no strong opposition to challenge them
Jan Suraj Abhiyan founder Prashant Kishor pointed out that even though majority of the Indian population doesn't favour the PM Modi government, they end up voting for the BJP. And, this is because there is no strong opposition to challenge him. The former political strategy further admits that without PM Modi, the BJP would not have been so effective.