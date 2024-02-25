 Prashant Kishor says ‘majority is not in favour of PM Modi govt, still vote for BJP’. Here's why | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Prashant Kishor says ‘majority is not in favour of PM Modi govt, still vote for BJP’. Here's why
BackBack

Prashant Kishor says ‘majority is not in favour of PM Modi govt, still vote for BJP’. Here's why

 Sanchari Ghosh , Shivangini

Prashant Kishor opines that BJP wins elections as there is no strong opposition to challenge them

Prashant Kishor launched the Jan Suraj Abhiyan in 2022 (Hindustan Times)Premium
Prashant Kishor launched the Jan Suraj Abhiyan in 2022 (Hindustan Times)

Jan Suraj Abhiyan founder Prashant Kishor pointed out that even though majority of the Indian population doesn't favour the PM Modi government, they end up voting for the BJP. And, this is because there is no strong opposition to challenge him. The former political strategy further admits that without PM Modi, the BJP would not have been so effective. 

Also Read | Who can steer BJP after PM Modi? Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024, Prashant Kishor says party's biggest risk is...

‘There no strong opposition to challenge BJP and Modi’

“In 2019, 38 out of 100 people voted in favour of Modi, while 62 did not. The majority was not in favour of the government then. But those 62 voters are not united and are scattered. Nobody is able to galvanise them and the government is benefiting from it," he added, as quoted in a Hindustan Times report.

"The BJP government continues to win because those in the opposition are not able to unite and galvanise the voters."

‘BJP wouldn't have been effective without PM Modi’

Speaking at the ‘Express Adda’ event, Kishor was also asked whether the Mandal and Ram Mandir issues will be in mind over PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the question, he said, “The votes will definitely be around PM Modi. Yes, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is big, but if you remove PM Modi from the equation, even the BJP will agree that it would have not been as effective as it is."

Kishor was a poll strategist for Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014. Kishor is a well-known poll strategist has worked with prominent political parties including the BJP, JD(U)-RJD Mahagathbandhan, DMK, Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress, launched the Jan Suraj Abhiyan in 2022.

In 2022, Kishor had declined the Congress's offer to join the party. “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had posted on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Feb 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App