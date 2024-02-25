Jan Suraj Abhiyan founder Prashant Kishor pointed out that even though majority of the Indian population doesn't favour the PM Modi government, they end up voting for the BJP. And, this is because there is no strong opposition to challenge him. The former political strategy further admits that without PM Modi, the BJP would not have been so effective. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'There no strong opposition to challenge BJP and Modi' "In 2019, 38 out of 100 people voted in favour of Modi, while 62 did not. The majority was not in favour of the government then. But those 62 voters are not united and are scattered. Nobody is able to galvanise them and the government is benefiting from it," he added, as quoted in a Hindustan Times report.

"The BJP government continues to win because those in the opposition are not able to unite and galvanise the voters."

‘BJP wouldn't have been effective without PM Modi’ Speaking at the ‘Express Adda’ event, Kishor was also asked whether the Mandal and Ram Mandir issues will be in mind over PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the question, he said, "The votes will definitely be around PM Modi. Yes, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is big, but if you remove PM Modi from the equation, even the BJP will agree that it would have not been as effective as it is."

Kishor was a poll strategist for Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014. Kishor is a well-known poll strategist has worked with prominent political parties including the BJP, JD(U)-RJD Mahagathbandhan, DMK, Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress, launched the Jan Suraj Abhiyan in 2022.

In 2022, Kishor had declined the Congress's offer to join the party. “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had posted on X.

