Prashant Kishor targets Nitish says 'Fevicol should make him brand ambassador'

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor took a dig at his former boss on Saturday saying while Kumar had broken many alliances he continues to be on 'CM Chair' and Fevicol should make him 'their brand ambassador'
Poll Strategist and Former Janata Dal-United(JDU) leader Prashant Kishor targetted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who took oath as CM for the eighth time last month after breaking off ties with old-time allies BJP saying Fevicol should make him 'their brand ambassador' for being glued on 'CM Chair'.
"We've seen many alliances being made and broken in Bihar... only one link doesn't break- between CM chair and Nitish Kumar, be it any alliance. It's exemplary; can be only done by him... Fevicol should make him their brand ambassador. We have been hearing the line 'Fevicol ka jod hai, nahi tutne wala hai' (it's Fevicol bond, won't break)," Prashant Kishor said, as quoted by news agency ANI
On Nitish Kumar's outreach to various opposition leaders, he said there is a need for a "credible face" and mass movement to seek people's vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while commenting meeting leaders of various political parties "would not make much of a difference" and that such meetings cannot be seen as Opposition unity or political development.
"Such meetings and discussions taking place will not change the political situation on the ground. I do not have such an experience. He is more experienced than me. But I do not see the meeting of some leaders individually or collectively, holding discussions or press conferences, as opposition unity or a political development,"
"Unless you create a people's movement and generate a popular narrative, form a formidable entity, and a credible face that can make the public believe that he can be a better alternative to the BJP, only then they (people) will vote for you," Kishor further added.
Taking a sharp dig at the JD(U) chief he said, "When he was with the BJP, he met the leaders who were with them. Now he is no more with the BJP, so he is meeting the parties and leaders who are in opposition of the BJP. That would not make much of a difference. You need a credible narrative, people's trust, workers on the ground, and a trustworthy face and people's movement for doing it,"
While on the issue of the face of the Opposition among leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and KCR, Kishore said "Right is the one who can unite everyone and is acceptable to all."
On the question of Nitish Kumar's displeasure with him, Kishre said, "Nitish Ji isn't angry with me, it's his way of speaking... I've a kindred relation with him. Who'll take his talks seriously? He was with BJP a month ago,"
Nitish Kumar met several opposition leaders on his visit to Delhi and while responding to a question about Prashant Kishor he said "He joined me and I told him to quit (the work he was doing). He did not listen to me and worked for so many parties," Kumar said."Vo uska dhandha hai (This is his business),"
"Let him do what he wants to do in Bihar. His statements have no meaning. Does he know ABC of what has been done in the state since 2005?
"Yes, these people know how to take publicity, make statements. They are experts in this and keep stating it. If someone is talking like this, then try to understand, there must be something in his mind. It could be to stay with BJP or help BJP in a covert way," Kumar added.
The Bihar Chief Minister has sought to unite the opposition ever since he left the BJP and formed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. His party has been trying to position him as the next challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and addressing a JD(U) state execuive last month he famously said BJP could be stopped to 50 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections if all the opposition parties unite.