Prashant Kishor to Nitish Kumar: ‘If you have nothing to do with BJP…’2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Political Strategist Prashant Kishor has been targetting his former boss and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his linkages with the saffron party
Political strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at his former boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday. He has constantly been questioning Nitish Kumar's link's with the BJP and accusing the Bihar CM of doing "back-channel negotiations" with the saffron party.
In the recent encounter, Prashant Kishor challenged the Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo to ask his party MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in order to prove he has nothing to do with the BJP. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar representing the JD(U)
Prashant Kishore in a tweet said, "#NitishKumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time"
This is not the first time Prashant Kishor has targeted the Bihar chief minister; he has earlier, too, questioned Nitish Kumar's links with the BJP on Friday as well. He said, "It is difficult to understand if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha."
"As far as I know, Nitish Kumar is surely with Mahagathbandhan but hasn't closed his channels with BJP, biggest proof is that Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who is a JD-U MP, neither resigned from his post nor the party asked him to do so or action has been taken against him," the former JD(U) leader added.
Nitish Kumar rebuffed Prashant Kishor's claims on Saturday saying, “He keeps talking rubbish."
The Bihar CM said, “What should I say on this….he (Prashant) keeps talking rubbish. He makes such statements just for his publicity. Everybody knows that he is working for which party."
“Let him (Kishor) speak whatever he wants. We have nothing to do with him. Earlier, he used to work with me…It’s a fact that there are certain people whom I promoted, ditched me," the JD(U) supremo added
JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi also flanked Prashant Kishor's claims and said dragging the chief minister's name is uncalled for.
He said, “When Nitish Kumar has categorically said he would never ever get back to the BJP, such statements to drag his name is uncalled for. Whether Harivansh remains deputy chairman or not is between him and the BJP. Nitish Kumar has left it to the conscience of Harivansh."
