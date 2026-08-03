Prashant Kishor breaches BJP's Bankipur bastion: 5 key takeaways from the bypoll result

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor has officially won the Bankipur assembly bypoll defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Election Commission of India said..

Political strategist-turned-politician Kishor defeated Sinha by 19, 324 votes in the counting on Monday, 3 August, the poll panel said.

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Celebrations broke out at the Jan Suraaj Party headquarters and outside the counting centre at AN College in Patna, with supporters dancing to the tunes of local songs and distributing sweets hours before the final numbers were released.

Remember, a bypoll is influenced by local factors, lower turnout, candidate dynamics and constituency-specific issues. While the victory is politically important, it does not by itself establish a statewide shift in voter sentiment. A broader trend would need to be confirmed in subsequent elections.

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While Kishor bagged 64,151 votes, Sinha got 44,827 votes after 31 counting rounds. The counting of votes for the bypoll began at 8 AM on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Kishor wrests the seat from the BJP.

“It is an unconventional win. Conventionally, the ruling party, which is the BJP in this case, should have won. But PK certainly has broken the convention,” political analyst Rasheed Kidwai told LiveMint.

BJP fortress While Kishor bagged 64,151 votes, Sinha got 44,827 votes after 31 counting rounds. The counting of votes for the bypoll began at 8 AM on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Kishor wrests the seat from the BJP.

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Prashant Kishor voted 49.2 per cent of total votes as against 34.4 per cent polled by BJP's Sinha.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP had fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

“The 30-year fort has collapsed in just 30 days. It has fallen because the people of Bihar now want governments to rise above four-five kilos of free ration and caste politics and work for their children’s education and employment," Kishor told reporters as his lead widened.

RJD's Rekha Gupta, who lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin in the 2025 assembly elections by a margin of over 50,000 votes, finished third with 14,273 votes, as per Election Commission of India numberss

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The bypoll, held on 30 July, recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent (around 1,30,208 voters), down by more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent registered in the last assembly elections.

Winning such a seat gives Kishor symbolic credibility beyond the numbers.

Brand PK The biggest factor in the Bankpur election result is brand Prashant Kishor.

Kishor was already a nationally recognised political strategist. Winning an election gives him a different kind of legitimacy — as an elected leader — which could increase his influence in opposition politics and national political debates.

Until now, Kishor had been known for crafting campaigns for others rather than contesting himself. Now, he will enter the Bihar assembly.

In 2025, Prashant Kishor’s fledgling party drew a blank in the Bihar assembly polls, where it contested 238 of the state’s 243 seats. This time, Kishor decided to jump into the electoral arena himself.

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“In the 2025 assembly polls, Kishor didn't fight and people were saying that he was afraid and why should we vote for some party whose most famous face is not fighting the polls,” said a resident from Bihar who did not want to be named.

Kishor was up against BJP’s lightweight candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, but the seat was heavyweight since the BJP has won it for decades.

Jan Suraaj validation The result suggests Kishor's political project has moved beyond being viewed as just another political startup. It lends credibility to Jan Suraaj's organisational efforts and grassroots outreach.

Although it is only one bypoll and should not be overinterpreted, the result indicates that at least in Bankipur, a section of voters was willing to back an alternative to the BJP in a seat the party had held for years.

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An Alternative option "Almost everyone below the age of 35 must be happy. We are fed up with the caste politics in our state. All parties in the state are obsessed with caste s and this win will give hope to us that things might change," a voter from Patna said.

Kishor called this election a referendum on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and attacked the BJP’s ‘arrogance’ for dubbing Bankipur as its 'stronghold, highlighting that “it is people who make a fort, not any political party”.

The result also came amid cracks that surfaced in the support bases of both the BJP and the principal Opposition RJD. While only the upper caste Kayastha community showed consolidation for the BJP, sections of other upper caste and OBC voter groups swung to Kishor, according to reports.

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Also, some portion of RJD’s Muslim-Yadav voters seemed to have gravitated towards Kishor too, according to a report in The Indian Express.

A morale boost after the 2025 setback

The 30-year fort has collapsed in just 30 days. It has fallen because the people of Bihar now want governments to rise above four-five kilos of free ration and caste politics and work for their children’s education and employment.

PK's win strengthens his bargaining power and visibility ahead of future electoral contests in Bihar. It gives Jan Suraaj a stronger platform to expand its footprint and attract workers, leaders and donors.

After drawing a blank in the 2025 Assembly polls, the Bankipur victory demonstrates that Jan Suraaj remains politically relevant and capable of winning under favourable conditions.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.