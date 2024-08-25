Prashant Kishor’s big announcement: Jan Suraaj to fight on 243 seats in Bihar in 2025, 40 candidates will be women

  • Prashant Kishor said that in 2030, Jan Suraaj will field at least 70-80 female candidates in Bihar elections.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist turned activist, on Sunday announced that his 'Jan Suraaj' will fight Bihar assembly elections in 2025, and field candidates in 243 seats.

A few weeks ago, Kishor announced that on October 2, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, 'Jan Suraaj campaign will become a political party, and contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

“Jan Suraaj is fighting on 243 seats in 2025. At least 40 female candidates will be there,” PTI quoted Kishor as saying.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor unveils Jan Suraaj’s leadership plan: ‘First president will…’

He further added that in 2030, at least 70-80 female candidates will be there.

“Till the time females will become economically independent, they cannot get equality. The females should get loan on 4 per cent for earning their livelihood. It should be given on government guarantee,” PTI quoted Kishor as saying.

Kishor claimed that when their govt will be formed, people will not have to migrate from Bihar for low income.

“I urge people to vote not just by seeing the leaders' sons or daughters but by seeing their sons and daughters,” he added.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor confirms launch of Jan Suraaj on Oct 2, set to take on JDU

How will Jan Suraaj take shape?

Jan Suraaj will have a 25-member central committee.

— The members will be have representation from the general category, other backward classes (OBCs), extremely backward classes (EBCs), scheduled castes and minorities.

— 25 members will elect a leader of the party for a term of one year, PTI quoted 'Jan Suraj' representatives as saying.

Prashant Kishor has announced that he will not be a part of the leadership group and will continue his foot march across his home state.

 

Also Read | Nitish Kumar sold pride of Bihar’s people, touched feet of PM: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor's swipe at Nitish Kumar

Earlier this month, Kishor charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with failure to secure tangible benefits for the state despite the BJP's dependence on him to retain power at the Centre.

"People are talking about special status for Bihar. I ask why Nitish Kumar could not press for the restoration of 20 sugar mills that have been moribund for years? He has been in power for nearly 20 years which shall be remembered for wasted opportunities," the IPAC founder told reporters here.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 04:21 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsPrashant Kishor’s big announcement: Jan Suraaj to fight on 243 seats in Bihar in 2025, 40 candidates will be women

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue