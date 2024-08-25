Prashant Kishor, a political strategist turned activist, on Sunday announced that his 'Jan Suraaj' will fight Bihar assembly elections in 2025, and field candidates in 243 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few weeks ago, Kishor announced that on October 2, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, 'Jan Suraaj campaign will become a political party, and contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

"Jan Suraaj is fighting on 243 seats in 2025. At least 40 female candidates will be there," PTI quoted Kishor as saying.

He further added that in 2030, at least 70-80 female candidates will be there.

"Till the time females will become economically independent, they cannot get equality. The females should get loan on 4 per cent for earning their livelihood. It should be given on government guarantee," PTI quoted Kishor as saying.

Kishor claimed that when their govt will be formed, people will not have to migrate from Bihar for low income.

"I urge people to vote not just by seeing the leaders' sons or daughters but by seeing their sons and daughters," he added.

How will Jan Suraaj take shape? — Jan Suraaj will have a 25-member central committee.

— The members will be have representation from the general category, other backward classes (OBCs), extremely backward classes (EBCs), scheduled castes and minorities.

— 25 members will elect a leader of the party for a term of one year, PTI quoted 'Jan Suraj' representatives as saying.

Prashant Kishor has announced that he will not be a part of the leadership group and will continue his foot march across his home state.

Prashant Kishor's swipe at Nitish Kumar Earlier this month, Kishor charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with failure to secure tangible benefits for the state despite the BJP's dependence on him to retain power at the Centre.