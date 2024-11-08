Prediction markets are basking in their election win. Can it last?
Alexander Osipovich , Gunjan Banerji , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Nov 2024, 06:44 PM IST
SummaryHistory suggests the platforms have flourished during U.S. presidential elections, then struggled afterward.
Prediction markets passed a closely watched test by correctly forecasting that Donald Trump would win the election. Their future is more difficult to predict.
